City recycling center closed until further notice
Due to COVID-19, the Stockton recycling center closed starting Wednesday, March 25. Please save your recycling at home until it reopens and do not dump bags over or near the fenced area.
Stockton’s trash and recycling vender, Republic Services, no longer accepts plastic lids and caps, which are made from a type of plastic that has no market value and cannot be recycled. Recyclers must remove all plastic caps and lids and dispose of them with their household trash.
Recently, Agape Boarding School notified mayor Mary Norell they will no longer be able to assign an employee to assist recyclers during open hours. Agape Boarding School graciously began loaning an employee to direct and assist recyclers shortly after the school opened for business west of Stockton in 1996. Our community is grateful to Jim and Ma’am Clemensen for extending this invaluable service for 24 years. They generously gifted a long-term investment and honorable commitment to the well-being of our community. Thanks to Cedar County Sheriff’s Office deputy Robert Graves for coordinating the Agape employee volunteers and to those who served. Our recycling community appreciates their service and wishes them well.
After years of being open 2-4 p.m., on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, the hours changed to 3:30-5:30 p.m. last January to accommodate the Agape volunteers’ availability. The regular recyclers prefer the original hours, so the hours open reverted to the former 2-4 p.m. on the same days: Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
The city funds the recycling center serving our city and county residents. We are pleased Stockton State Park employees also deposit recycling collected at their trails and campgrounds at our center. We are committed to keeping recyclable waste out of our landfill.
