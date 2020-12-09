Our hearts were grieved on Sunday, Nov. 29, when our precious mother and beloved grandmother, Nancy Ann (Clark) Cully, 86, Stockton, passed away at Citizens Memorial Hospital, Bolivar.
She was born on Jun 22, 1934, in Cedar County to George William Clark and Ella Myrle (Martin) Clark. Nancy was the oldest of eight children and spent her childhood and the majority of her life in Stockton and Cedar County. She told many stories of her life with her siblings on her parents’ farm. After graduating from Stockton High School, she went to Missouri State University to study home economics and nutrition. In her third year of college, she met her true love, Wendell J. Cully, whom she married on July 23, 1955. They celebrated 50 years of marriage shortly before his passing on Aug. 19, 2005. Five children were born of the union – Sheryl Ann, Steven Douglas, Linda Ella, Jay William and Karen Lynn.
Nancy was a breast cancer survivor who supported charity work and was active in her church and community. She enjoyed substitute teaching in the Stockton school system for many years. She always had a smile for every friend, child and acquaintance. She was a very busy person caring for her family and supporting the family businesses.
She enjoyed her pets and had a great love of nature. She gardened and was a great cook. She was proud of her flower gardens and often gave her flowers as gifts. An excellent seamstress, she also knitted, crocheted and tatted lace. She and Wendell were well traveled and spent time in the Bahamas, Mexico, Spain, Morocco and nearly every state in the Union including Hawaii. One summer, they drove and camped all the way to and from Alaska.
She was very caring and deeply loved her children and doted on her grandchildren. She believed each life was precious which God saw fit to entrust into her care. She belonged to the First Southern Baptist Church, Stockton, for over 40 years. She lived a Christian life and loved attending church and Sunday school and being with her church social group. She was a wonderful, intelligent person with a sweet and determined spirit, which will help guide the rest of our lives. She lived a happy, full life and will be our beloved angel in heaven watching over us.
Survivors include her three daughters, Sheryl Cully, Karen Konye, Linda Cully and husband Luke Sanchez; two sons, Steven Cully, Jay Cully and wife Donna; one sister, Judy Oberly and husband Jerry; brother-in-law James Cully and wife JoAnn; sisters-in-law, Rosemary Clark, Wanda Cully, Corale Altman, Paula Cully, Charlene Simpson; plus 10 grandchildren, Tyler Cully, Raeann Cully, Erin Sanchez, Joshua Cully, Kayla Cully, Sarah Cully, Jessica Cully, Jeremiah Cully, Calbi Gunder, Cameron Konye; one great-grandchild, Albert Wendell; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Ella Clark; her husband, Wendell Cully; three sisters, Minnie Langford, Lyda Rogers, Donna Burns; and three brothers, Martin Clark, Oscar Clark, Robert Clark.
Services and interment were held 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, in the Stockton City Cemetery under the direction of Bland-Brumback Funeral Home.
There are no words to express our feelings at this time of deep sorrow due to the passing of our beloved mother and grandmother and we wish to express our heartfelt thanks for all of your many thoughts, prayers, cards and more. These expressions of sympathy will never be forgotten. May God bless each one. – Nancy Cully’s Family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Stockton First Southern Baptist Church. Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 238, Stockton, MO 65785.
