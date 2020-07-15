Bring your children ages kindergarten through sixth grade for an adventure to Mystery Island, where they will be transported to a beautiful paradise to track down the one true God and learn how amazing He is through the pages of scripture.
Mystery Island Vacation Bible School is packed with teaching and fun projects connecting the Bible to the real world and gives kids a better understanding of our awe-inspiring Creator and the salvation He offers through Jesus Christ.
Mystery Island VBS will take place from 6-8 p.m., Sunday-Thursday, July 26-30, at Stockton’s First Southern Baptist Church.
In order to avoid children crowding closely together the first night, all children must pre-register either online at fsbcstockton.org or by calling the church office from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday at 276-3441. Please register soon as we may have to limit participation due to the pandemic.
We will be following all Cedar County Health Department recommendations, but we cannot guarantee all children will follow our instructions. If you decide you would rather request a VBS take-home bag, please call the church to reserve one for your child. The take-home bags will be available for pickup in the church parking lot from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 30.
First Southern Baptist Church is located at 405 Englewood Drive, behind Country Corner Café, and can be reached by calling 276-3441.
