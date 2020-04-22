Are you looking to do something unique or memorable for your mother, grandmother or a special woman in your life?
The Cedar County Republican is offering a number of options and color advertisements at reduced prices as a way for local families, children, grandchildren, relatives, civic groups, friends and members of the community to thank and commemorate the special woman or women in their lives for Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 10.
These color advertisements will run in the Wednesday, May 6, issue of the CCR and the advertisement submission deadline is noon Friday, May 1.
Questions, comments and pricing inquiries? All interested parties are encouraged to contact CCR’s marketing consultant Melanie Chance by calling (417) 955-1699 or via email at melaniec@phillipsmedia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.