Marvin D. Jones, 79, Stockton, passed away peacefully at 3 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, in his home surrounded by his family. He was born Nov. 9, 1941, in Peoria, Illinois, to Murl R. Jones and Florence L. Bradtke.
He attended Peoria Central High School. He served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps as a Lance Corporal, then continued his military service in the U.S. Air Force, from which he retired. He worked as a carpet installer for 20 years.
In 1969, Marvin met his loving wife, Bernardeta “Edith” Quintua. They were married on Sept. 15, 1970, at Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines, and shared 50 years of marriage. Together they have three sons, Raymond, Robert and David; and two daughters, Susan and Lilibeth.
He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, bird watching, camping, going to the sand dunes, pawn shops, collecting and shooting his guns and reloading his own ammunition.
But most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He would not go anywhere he could not take his kids. And, he “loved” his Alexa.
Survivors are his wife Bernardeta “Edith;” sons Raymond Jones and wife Charlotte of Bolivar, Bob Jones and wife Becky, and David Jones and wife Christy, both of Stockton; daughters Susan Newsome and husband Jeff of Talladega, Alabama, and Lilibeth Jones Erguiza and husband Larry of Hayward, California; 17 grandchildren, Austin, Pauline, Allison, Josie, Jayson and wife Laura, Christian and wife Ashley, Marissa and husband Tyler, Colt, Jeanette, Cheyenne, Blaise, Jackson, Jeffery, Miracle, Francisco, Patrice and Rachel; seven great-grandchildren; sister Vonda Winchell and husband Norman of Germantown Hills, Illinois; along with many more nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Murl and Florence; siblings Griff, Marguerite, Clifford and Ronald; a grandson, Wesley; and a granddaughter Jerlane.
Visitation was held 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, at Bland-Brumback Funeral Home in Stockton. Interment followed at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery 5201 S. Southwood Rd., in Springfield, under the direction of Bland-Brumback Funeral Home.
He will be dearly remembered and missed by his family, friends and loved ones.
