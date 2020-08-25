Margery Elizabeth Gannaway, 89, Bolivar, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Citizens Memorial Health Care Facility.
Margery was born in Masters on Dec. 24, 1930, to Clyde and Eula Clemens Wallen.
After she graduated high school, she met and fell in love with Eugene Gannaway, and the two were wed.
Margery worked as a substitute postmaster of Dunnegan most of her working life. She was an election worker, as well, and worked countless elections.
Margery also volunteered for the Salvation Army during the holiday season ringing the bell for donations. She enjoyed helping people who needed it most, often working for the Meals on Wheels program. Once she was close to retirement, it was asked who was going to bring her meals because her condition had advanced beyond most of who she was serving. She was a truly caring woman that gave to the community she loved.
Margery is survived by her son, Don Gannaway of Dunnegan; a daughter, Nancy Haase and her husband, Kim, Springfield; two grandchildren, Matt Haase and his wife, Molly, Kansas City, and Daniel Haase of Columbia; a great-grandchild, Elizabeth “Betsy” Haase, of Kansas City; and a number of other relatives and caring friends.
Margery was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Eugene, and a brother, Clyde “Junior” Wallen.
Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation with the family at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Butler Funeral Home, Bolivar. A graveside funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Lindley-Prairie Cemetery, Bear Creek.
