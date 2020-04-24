As the COVID-19 pandemic has reached all 50 states and continues to cause varying levels of communal, regional, national and global concern, the Cedar County Office of Emergency Management and its active Emergency Operations Center have steadfastly maintained a solid grip on all facets of the virus’ local impact.
In a midweek discussion with the Cedar County Republican, CCOEM emergency management director Arlo Rupke and public information officer Becky Groff conveyed much of the local agency’s handling and day-to-day involvement with the handling and public communication of the viral outbreak.
From the onset, CCOEM was ahead of the process in many ways, albeit to face a number of unforeseen changes and procedural curveballs doled out on an almost-daily basis.
First and foremost, the county’s declaration of emergency — which was received by many as cause for dramatic concern, has remained a preventative and preparatory measure.
“The state of emergency declaration was made before we ever had a confirmed case here [in Cedar County],” Rupke said. “The declaration, and activating an EOC (Emergency Operations Center), primarily is for the eligibility of state and federal resources, both material and monetary. We have not seen the severity and panic larger cities have, but we wanted to primarily establish the order of emergency communication, as well as assign duties and tasks to the proper people or entities before another step in the emergency process.”
Rupke went on to explain the county has declared states of emergency before under his tenure as EMD; however, the current situation does not compare to EF-0 or EF-1 tornadoes, blizzards or the like, for countless reasons.
“We have done real-world drills for every scenario imaginable, including a large-scale influenza pandemic, weather events, toxic chemical spills, agricultural accidents and biological exercises,” Rupke said. “What we are facing today with COVID-19 has so many unknowns and is of a completely different magnitude, and to a certain degree, there is no anticipating a next move.”
In speaking directly to CCOEM’s performance to date, Rupke was frank and matter-of-fact in his conveyance.
“We’ve done OK,” Rupke said of the local agency’s response to all things related to COVID-19. “No matter how many scenarios we have been through, no matter how many drills we have done, there is no exact playbook for something like this. But, through all the different things we have had thrown at us, overall, I would say we have done well.”
Additionally, Rupke noted changes, modifications and extensions to existing federal, state and regional protocols in providing parallel perspectives for any county response to the current pandemic.
Rupke’s office participates in daily, weekly and regular communications from the governor’s office, the Centers for Disease and Control, the Department of Health and Senior Services, the Cedar County Health Department, as well as continues regular communication with neighboring municipalities to maintain an accurate grasp on all angles of the current COVID-19 pandemic and how similar municipalities are handling an evolving health-conscious public landscape.
“It truly is an ever-changing situation,” CCOEM PIO Becky Groff said. “A lot of things have to be taken into account when you find your county, state and nation in an unprecedented situation such as this. Daily policy updates and changes from state and federal agencies constantly are being thrown at us and we have to make adjustments to things all the time. Sometimes, at a moment’s notice.”
CCOEM staff also shared its appreciation for the cooperation and attention the county commissioners have shown throughout the crisis, as well as its thanks for all emergency medical personnel, firefighters, law enforcement, first-responders and emergency room doctors, nurses and medical professionals who put themselves at daily risk despite the circumstances surrounding the ongoing dilemma.
Rupke and Groff collectively confirmed the CCOEM’s OEC will remain open until further notice and both hesitated to go so far as saying Cedar County had “flattened the curve.” However, some semblance of optimism and encouragement was gleaned from the conversation when the duo reported Cedar County’s total case number has remained minimally steady at five positive COIVD-19 diagnoses for three weeks in a row — meaning only one new local case in Cedar County has been reported in the month of April thus far.
CCOEM also continues to encourage Cedar County and its surrounding communities to continue maintaining social distancing protocols and to heed all cleanliness recommendations.
“Now certainly is not the time to stop washing your hands,” Rupke said, “but, as a county, I think we have done very well with prevention and avoiding large-scale contamination. Our restaurants, schools, public venues and businesses here have done a decent job accommodating the recommendations put in place.”
The CCOEM’s EOC will be deactivated after infection risks have decreased significantly, in tandem with proper debriefings, after-action assessments and post-pandemic evaluations all have taken place.
Inquiries regarding questions specifically related to COVID-19 cases, policies and procedures within Cedar County should be directed to cedarcountycovid.19@gmail.com; inquiries regarding CCOEM’s operational structure and peripheral services provided by the office can be made by emailing cedarcountypio@gmail.com.
