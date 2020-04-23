Cedar County Sheriff James McCrary said the death of a man found outside a boat ramp on Stockton Lake on Wednesday, April 22, appears to be an accident.
Authorities said a family member planned to meet the victim for a fishing trip earlier in the day on Wednesday, but the victim did not show up. The family member tracked down the victim through his cell phone and found his body on the lakeshore.
The victim’s boat was by the water’s edge in Price Cove on Stockton Lake, authorities said. Divers later found the victim's trailer and truck in the water. Investigators and local media outlets initially reported both had been stolen.
The victim’s identity has not been released yet.
This is a developing story. See more information in an upcoming edition of the Cedar County Republican.
