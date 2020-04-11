This article is being shared during a national crisis due to coronavirus, also referred to as COVID-19. As it is published, there currently is a national shortage of disposable surgical face masks.
This article is about how to sew your own face mask for family members, friends or at-risk members of our community.
There is some controversy as to whether these masks will offer any protection at all.
A disposable surgical mask is designed to help a surgeon or medical personal keep their own germs from getting into a medical room and possibly infecting a patient. Alternatively, it likely offers some protection from germs, especially bacteria, infecting the wearer as well.
One problem with surgical masks protecting people from COVID-19 is the virus’ small size. Many times smaller than typical bacteria, the virus can navigate through a cloth mask. This means even when wearing a mask, a virus in the open air still can possibly penetrate a mask.
Current scientific information has said wearing a mask may not protect you from another person’s virus, but it can prevent your own virus from spreading. It does this by preventing infected people from spreading the virus by blocking respiratory droplets expelled from oral and nasal orifices.
Fabric for the mask
A 2015 study published in a medical journal pointed out cloth masks, with moisture retention and poor filtration, could increase risk of infection. The cloth masks used in the study were two layers of 100% cotton.
The disposable surgical mask is a better choice than our cloth mask, as surgical masks can block the flow of approximately 95% of most airborne particles. Comparative statistics show the best a cloth mask can do is roughly 87%, with a filter placed inside.
A disposable surgical mask usually is made of three layers on non-woven fabric, including wool felt and polypropylene. Non-woven fabric “creates a tortuous path, and various mechanisms result in the adhesion of particles to the fibers without blocking the open spaces, still allowing air to flow easily across the filter” (Revoir and Bien, 1997).
A Springfield, Missouri, hospital recently has recommended a fabric to be used in mask construction called Oly-Fun — a polypropylene non-woven fabric. It is sold in ten yard bolts online for approximately $30.
If you are at home and have limited finances, there are items of clothing which could be used for the masks. Check the fabric labels for the material content, looking for non-cotton blends, especially blends of man-made materials. These are less likely to be able to harbor bacteria. Fabric from a reusable shopping bag also could be an excellent choice.
Fabric masks should be washed once a day with soap and water.
The COVID-19 virus has a layer of fat which is likely to be killed by the hot soapy water.
Masks should be changed every day and its ties can be made of any material, including bias tape, shoe strings or cotton fabric.
Making a mask
•Cut out your fabric using a rectangular pattern seven inches by eight inches, then cut notches where the pleats will go.
•Cut two cloth strips 36 inches by 1 inch for the ties.
•Sew the ties by folding the one-inch width in half, then sew together using a zig-zag stitch.
•On the mask part, fold the edge on the seven-inch side down half an inch.
•Place a tie on the mask part with the center or 18” at the center of the mask folded edge. Sew a stitch which catches the tie and leaves a slot (enough space for a wire or twist tie).
•Optional: Insert 6” twist tie in the slot and stich both corners so it is locked in the slot. This allows the wearer to shape the mask to their nose.
•Fold the three pleats in the mask, with folds going down from the mask top. Hold in place with clips or pins, then fold the side over half an inch and stitch the side and pleats in place.
•Place the second tie inside the bottom fold, with the 18-inch place in the center, then fold the material over and stitch the tie in place along the bottom side of the mask.
•Repeat with the other mask portion, stitching the top sides, pleats and edges. This side does not have ties.
•Bring the top and bottom together, then sew three sides together so the mask has a front and a back. •Leave the top open or unstitched.
The mask is now complete, with the top having a space between the two pieces so a filter can be placed inside.
Finished dimensions should be roughly six inches wide by three-and-one-half inches long.
Pleats
The pleats in a surgical mask allow it to expand to fit over the face, and getting a good fit over the mouth and nose is crucial. This is why the face mask pattern has pleats for the front and back of the mask.
For our COVID-19 preventative masks, the hospital requests pins not be used. While the recommendation is for the whole mask, it is specifically important for the face-portion of the mask, so the virus cannot find areas to pass through.
Filter in the mask
There are comparative studies on how much help each of the different filter process can be.
Of course, some may not have extra vacuum cleaner bags around, so it is likely the next best filter material is a dish towel. Most households have these on hand.
Getting people to wear face masks
At this point in the pandemic, different countries have various policies about using/wearing masks. In China, it has been deemed illegal to be in public without a mask.
Currently, the United State has not recommended wearing masks in public. If this changes, then homemade masks will likely be necessary until commercial masks are available again.
Washing the mask
After a days’ use, masks should have the filter element removed and be washed for the next day. The cloth inner filters can be left in the masks. If you have a paper filter inside, a new filter should be used the following day.
Additional resources and credits
https://smartairfilters.com/en/blog/best-materials-make-diy-face-mask-virus/.
https://www.livescience.com/coronavirus-myths.html.
Raina C. et al, A cluster randomized trial of cloth masks compared with medical masks in healthcare workers, BMJ Open. 2015; 5(4): e006577. Published online April 22, 2015.
Revoir, W. H. and C. T. Bien. 1997. Respiratory Protection Handbook. Boca Raton, Florida: CRC Press/Taylor and Francis.
