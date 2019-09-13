The 14th annual Bill Maack Memorial Charity Horse is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Bolivar Saddle Club, one block east of the junction of Mo. 13 and 32.
The show benefits the Bosom Buddies of Halfway, a dedicated group of ladies who raise money for cancer patients, Tremain House, House of Hope and Christmas programs in the local area as well as many others in need.
The Bosom Buddies also will provide delicious food in the cook shack, featuring their famous fried taters and onions as well as many delicious homemade pies.
The horse show is held as a memorial to Bill Maack, a Tennessee Walking Horse trainer in Polk County who trained and showed horses for more than 50 years all across the country. His wife Mae Maack and daughter Jennifer Maack-Condren are also remembered.
The show features the Tennessee Walking Horse at its finest. English and Western classes show the versatility of the Walking Horse. The show includes performance, pleasure and halter classes for the professional trainer and amateur and youth riders. This year two new classes — stick horse and lead line — have been added for children, the future of our breed and horse shows.
Donna Byard from Avalton, Kentucky, judges the show. Stephen Buus of the Cedar County Republican is the announcer.
Three quilts will be raffled off at the show, made by Trudie Kelly and Florence Brown and graciously donated to benefit Bosom Buddies. Tickets may be purchased from any Bosom Buddy, from Susie Graham or at the Show.
For more information, contact Susie Graham at (417) 327-2942 or Mike Maack at (660) 624-0210.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.