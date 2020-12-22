Lyndel Stephens “Steve” Gordon, 86, of Pekin, Illinois, passed away at 3:41 a.m. Thursday, December 17, at Reflections Memory Care in Pekin.
Steve was born on Oct. 27, 1934, in Stockton to William Clifford and Vivian (Stephens) Gordon. He married Marlene Quarello on March 19, 1960. She passed away on Jan. 3, 1996. Also preceding in death are his parents and one sister, Marcella O’Connor.
Steve was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a police officer in Wichita, Kansas, from 1956 to 1961. Upon his marriage to Marlene, they moved to her hometown of Pekin, and he owned and operated a filling station and thereafter working for Canteen Vending. Eventually, he began to transport milk from local farmers along his route, and later began driving a truck for Prairie Farms in 1978, retiring in 1994.
Steve had many friends and family that loved him. He was often the life of the party. He was a hard-working man, who loved the animals on his farm, especially his horses. He always had a large garden and enjoyed sharing his vegetables with his friends and family.
As a person who always enjoyed being outdoors, he loved being on a mower or tractor in the yard, gardening or working on the farm. He relished working with his hands and he built his family’s home and out-buildings in 1973. His family felt he could always build or fix anything.
As a member of the Pekin Boat Club, Eagles, Moose and Elks Clubs, he enjoyed socializing and playing Euchre with his friends. In recent years, he had a good time going out to dinner each Wednesday with a group of friends that were affectionately known as The Men’s Club.
He also loved watching his grandchildren play sports and watching the St. Louis Cardinal games on the TV.
Surviving are two daughters, Jennifer and husband Bryan Maston of Pekin and Vickie and husband John Arrowood of Peoria, Illinois; five grandchildren, Kaylee Barnes, Josh Barnes, Emily Maston, Gracie Arrowood and Jonathan Arrowood; and also many nieces and nephews in Illinois and Missouri.
A celebration of Steve’s life will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in Gum Springs Cemetery in Stockton. Henderson Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with Steve’s arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pekin Union Mission.
Steve’s tribute page is available at www.hendersonfuneralcare.com where condolences may be sent to the family.
