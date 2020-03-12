Lounsbury family adds special help

Many from the community know Edward and Julia Lounsbury and their family through professional or volunteer means within the Stockton area.
While known to some but not all, the Lounsbury’s nine-year-old son, Coy, is on the autism spectrum and has special needs.
In many ways, Coy’s disabilities create circumstances where he can potentially feel isolated, depressed and experience struggles many would never see on a regular daily basis.
Enter Shadow, a three-month-old chocolate Labradoodle, and the newest addition to the Lounsbury family.
Though fit to be an adorable family pet, over the coming year Shadow will go through extensive training via Tim Franks, a certified trainer and owner/operator of On Command K-9 Academy, Joplin, as she becomes a service dog for the Lounsbury’s son.
Speaking to the general purpose of the dog’s role in Coy’s daily life, Franks explained the general functions behind the specialized training Shadow will begin to undergo this week.
“Shadow will learn a number of skills, cues and behavior techniques,” Franks said. “She also will be exposed, trained and work through all types of social settings and life situations which combine to make her a specialized service dog.”
Franks, who also trained Cedar County’s narcotics K-9, Stoney, will be training Shadow for a full year or more and said the perky pooch being supplied to him for training shows great promise in her evaluation and initial training phase.
Throughout his 34 years of training experience, as well as a law enforcement and emergency medical background, Franks said he has learned to identify potential standout candidates for canine training swiftly and accurately.
“She seems to have the right drive and shows all the potential signs of being a very trainable and receptive dog,” Franks said. “I’m looking forward to her training,and I believe she’s going to make the right kind of service dog for Coy and benefit him in the years ahead.”
Franks went on to explain the training goes far beyond basic companionship, daily structure, depression prevention and the many purposes commonly associated with service dogs.
Shadow also will be trained to identify, alert and intervene in panic, emotional and possible self-harm situations, too — meaning she will be trained to observe behavioral patterns and non-verbal distress based on the bond she will form with Coy.
The Lounsburys and Franks both said they look forward to the year ahead and hope the dog provides years of structured and interactive support to young Coy and his specific needs.
According to Franks, the Lounsbury family ultimately will invest $10-12,000 in Shadow by the time her training is complete — a hefty sum to just about anyone by any measure.
To offset the high price of having the specialized training completed, the Lounsbury’s will be hosting a fundraiser Saturday, May 9, at the Zumwalt Expo Center on RB Road in Stockton.
The event will offer a pork tenderloin dinner with sides and desserts and looks to feature raffles, live and silent auctions, a 50/50 raffle and several other enjoyable fundraising efforts — the proceeds of which all will be directed to the expenses incurred as Shadow completes her service dog training.
Further details regarding the charitable undertaking will be made public as more commitments for auction items and donations are confirmed.
Additional information regarding On Command K-9 Training, Joplin, can be obtained by calling (417) 438-0003 or by visiting the operation’s Facebook page.
