A number of government offices will be closed Monday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.
Offices closed include the Cedar County Courthouse, Stockton and El Dorado Springs city halls and post offices, the Division of Social Services, the U.S. Army Corps project office at Stockton Lake, USDA, El Dorado Springs Head Start and Stockton R-I schools.
The Stockton branch of the Cedar County Library will be closed, but the El Dorado Springs branch will be open.
El Dorado Springs R-II schools will be open as will the Cedar County Health Department offices in Stockton and El Dorado Springs.
