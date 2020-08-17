Local girls home hit with state investigation

In a follow-up to a previous Cedar County Republican exclusive, additional information became available to CCR staff in regard to the ongoing investigation of Circle of Hope Girls Ranch in Humansville.
On Friday and Saturday, Aug. 14-15, sources said state entities removed as many as 32 juvenile females from the religious-based reformatory school.
According to several sources, check well being calls were performed on site at Circle of Hope, prompting child protective service personnel to remove all juvenile female attendants of the facility labeled as a religious reformatory school.
Previously, both Cedar County sheriff James McCrary and Cedar County prosecuting attorney Ty Gaither have told CCR staff their respective offices have continued to monitor reports regarding Circle of Hope and take any potential crimes against children seriously; however, given the sensitive nature of the current investigation and in honoring victim/witness confidentiality protocol, neither official divulged further information when asked about the recent state-level intervention over the past weekend.
Furthermore, Cedar County juvenile officer Jeremy Ruddick would neither confirm nor deny the reported intervention when directly asked about the matter.
Despite several attempts, neither Circle of Hope nor its legal counsel, Kirksey Law Firm, Bolivar, responded to requests for comment on the ongoing matter.
Additional details and a full reporting on the developing situation will be brought to our readers as more information becomes publicly available.
