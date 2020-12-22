Lawrence B. “Dutch” Noah, 94, Springfield, passed away Monday, Dec. 18, in his home.
Dutch was born June 10, 1926, to William Preston and Georgia Luster Garrow, at Westerville (Muscle Forks).
Dutch had six siblings; Dorothy (Noah) Wright, William Preston Noah, Jr., Athelia Mae (Noah) Davis, Junior Holt, Rollie Holt and Harley Holt.
Dutch graduated from Bucklin High School, Bucklin, and was drafted into the 53rd AAA Int. Btry., U.S., Army, in September of 1944. He was honorably discharged in August of 1946.
Dutch married Bobbie Gene (Burchett) Mashburn on April 22, 1960, and had one son, Mark Aaron Noah.
In his early years, Dutch played music with many talented people, and he and Bobbie helped form the Ft. Osage Muzzle Loaders of Kansas City.
Dutch enjoyed playing the fiddle, building flintlock rifles, reloading cartridges for modern firearms, hunting, fishing and telling tall tales to whoever would listen. Dutch also enjoyed sitting on the porch with Bobbie and taking her for rides around the countryside in his pickup truck.
In his later years, Dutch kept track of his three grandchildren; Luke Aaron Noah, Daniel Tyler Noah and Emily Grace (Noah) Rollheiser.
Dutch was a member of the Dunnegan Baptist Bible Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Georgia, his wife Bobbie, his siblings Dorothy, William, Athelia, Junior, and Harley; stepson Ronnie Mashburn; stepdaughter Saundra Deadmon; and grandson Steven Joe O'Grosky.
Dutch is survived by son Mark Noah and wife Jill; stepson Gary Burchett; brother Rollie; and many grandsons and granddaughters.
Including children from Bobbie's previous marriage, Dutch had four children, 13 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, 55 great-great-grandchildren, and six great-great-great-grandchildren, along with many more nieces and nephews.
