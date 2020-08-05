A Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Citizens Memorial Hospital news release.
The employee has not worked since Saturday, July 25. The employee developed symptoms and a fever Sunday, July 26, and was tested Monday, July 27, the release said.
Test results were received the evening of Tuesday, July 28. Lake Stockton administration has contacted residents, family members and employees of the potential exposure.
CMH Foundation facilities follow Center for Disease Control guidelines. LSHCF employees are screened each shift for COVID-19 symptoms, have their temperature taken before being allowed to work and must wear a mask, eye protection and other personal protective equipment during their shifts.
Additional preventative measures include extensive hand-washing, practicing social distancing, disinfecting and restricting in-person visitations, the release said.
“In our six long-term care facilities and one residential care center, we continue to conduct random employee COVID-19 testing and complete employee symptom checks. We also test and quarantine all new admissions/readmissions to our facilities,” Joylyn Smith, RN, infection prevention coordinator for Citizens Memorial Hospital and CMH Foundation, said in the release.
LSHCF receives good news
LSHCF received good news on Saturday, Aug. 1, from its mass COVID-19 testing event on Friday, July 31. No new positive cases of coronavirus among employees and no residents have been infected with the virus.
The facility reported an employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, July 29. The employee is at home in quarantine and being monitored by the Cedar County Health Department.
“We are happy to report negative test results for Lake Stockton residents and employees,” CMH administrative director of long-term care Chris McBratney said. “I want to thank our employees for their diligence in following strict infection prevention protocols, which has allowed us to stay as safe as possible.”
LSHCF is a skilled nursing facility in Stockton and has 80 residents and 88 employees. The facility is owned and operated by Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation, Bolivar. CMH Foundation operates six long-term care facilities in Ash Grove, Bolivar, Buffalo, El Dorado Springs and Stockton, and one residential care center in Bolivar.
All CMH Foundation long-term care facility employees wear masks, eye protection and other personal protective equipment during their shifts. Additionally, employees are screened at the beginning of their shifts for coronavirus symptoms including fever. Employees who test positive or develop symptoms of COVID-19 do not return to work until they are recovered and receive clearance.
LSHCF residents and staff will continue to be monitored closely for any symptoms of COVID-19. Follow-up testing will be held next week.
