A Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
Lake Stockton is a skilled nursing facility in Stockton and is owned and operated by Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation, Bolivar, according to a CMH news release.
The employee has not worked since Saturday, July 25. The employee developed symptoms and a fever Sunday, July 26, and was tested Monday, July 27, the release said.
Test results were received the evening of Tuesday, July 28. Lake Stockton administration has contacted residents, family members and employees of the potential exposure.
The facility and CMH Foundation are working closely with the Cedar County Health Department, Citizens Memorial Hospital infection prevention specialists and Department of Health and Senior Services – Long-Term Care Division to rapidly contain any possible exposures.
The employee is at home in quarantine and is being monitored by the Cedar County Health Department, according to the release.
CMH Foundation facilities follow Center for Disease Control guidelines. Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility employees are screened each shift for COVID-19 symptoms, have their temperature taken before being allowed to work and must wear a mask, eye protection and other personal protective equipment during their shifts.
Additional preventative measures include extensive hand-washing, practicing social distancing, disinfecting and restricting in-person visitations, the release said.
“In our six long-term care facilities and one residential care center, we continue to conduct random employee COVID-19 testing and complete employee symptom checks. We also test and quarantine all new admissions/readmissions to our facilities,” Joylyn Smith, RN, infection prevention coordinator for Citizens Memorial Hospital and CMH Foundation, said in the news release.
Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility has 80 residents and 88 employees. All residents and employees will be tested Friday, July 31, and closely monitored for symptoms. The facility has canceled group activities and discontinued communal dining with residents being served their meals in their rooms.
“The health and safety of our residents and employees remains a top priority,” Chris McBratney, CMH Administrative Director of Long-Term Care, said. “Our employees follow strict infection prevention protocols, which should minimize the risk to our residents. This is the first positive COVID-19 test for Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility and thanks to the efforts of our residents, residents’ families and employees, we’ve been able to have no positive COVID-19 cases at this location over the last 20 weeks. We will continue to be vigilant in keeping our residents healthy and safe.”
