The Class 2 District 12 volleyball champion Stockton Lady Tigers will play Licking in a sectional playoff match at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Strafford High School.
Strafford takes on Diamond in the first match at 1 p.m. The winners play in the state quarterfinal at 4 p.m. with the winner there advancing to the state semifinals and finals Friday-Saturday, Nov. 8-9, in Cape Girardeau.
Admission on Saturday is $7.
