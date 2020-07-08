While cases of COVID-19 in Cedar County came to a stand-still after early May, one new case was confirmed in El Dorado Springs last week, as well as another case in El Dorado Springs on Tuesday, July 7, bringing the county’s total to 11 cases overall.
Arlo Rupke, Cedar County Office of Emergency Management’s management director, said the main factor that helped cases originally taper off in early May was “social distancing.”
“People thinking about washing their hands, using hand sanitizer, wearing a mask if they felt a need to — I think that contributed to that,” Rupke said.
Last week, it was originally reported online there were two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cedar County.
“The second one was actually a Cedar County resident,” Rupke said. “I had another one right after that who got called in positive, but they had actually moved to Vernon County. But they had not changed their Cedar County address, so when you go through for a screening, they take your address on file, and it shows up on my list.”
The two people who have been confirmed to have COVID-19 live in El Dorado Springs, and one case is “related to travel,” Rupke said.
Additionally, Rupke acknowledged there had been rumors two weeks ago circulating online over new supposed confirmed cases of COVID-19, even though there were no new cases at the time.
With this note, Rupke said the Cedar County Office of Emergency Management’s Facebook page is a viable place to get updated information over the county’s COVID-19 situation.
“I will not hide anything from you, I will not lie to you, I’ll just tell you the facts,” Rupke said. “We’re just trying to do our due diligence in letting people know.”
Regarding testing for COVID-19 in Cedar County, Rupke said Citizens Memorial Hospital has testing available, as well as Stockton’s walk-in clinic and the Mercy Clinic Family Medicine in El Dorado Springs.
Rupke noted the length of time it takes to receive testing results has shortened.
“Generally, it’s come down some,” he said. “It was three to seven [days,] now it’s two to four [days].”
But, Rupke said, something the county is trying to do could shorten this length of time even more.
“There’s a test machine out there that should be able to give you results in less than thirty minutes,” Rupke said, adding the machine costs around $10,000, but the county is trying to find funding and grant money for this.
Regarding the Cedar County Health Department, Rupke said they are still keeping track of coronavirus cases in the county. The health department contacts everybody who has had direct contact with confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as keep updated on Center for Disease Control guidelines and symptoms.
And looking ahead to next week, Rupke said CDC guidelines are encouraged to be followed at El Dorado Spring’s annual picnic this year, which is set to draw in a large crowd of visitors.
“I asked to put sanitizer around several places,” Rupke said, speaking on the picnic. “Wear a mask if you feel the need to.”
Speaking on other plans and preparations for COVID-19, Rupke said he is trying to acquire personal protective equipment, masks, goggles and sanitary wipes and sanitizer for his firefighters and emergency responders.
“Moving forward, we’re going to try to keep PPE coming in,” Rupke said. “With the testing, we’re going to try to get that machine to help with the quickness of it. It won’t prevent it, but at least we’ll know quicker. And just keep our diligence for now.”
