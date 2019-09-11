It was 18 years ago today when the deadliest, most violent act of terrorism ever perpetrated on American soil occurred.
A little perspective here: Of all the children currently being educated in our schools, only a tiny fraction of this year’s senior class had been born by September 11, 2001. And yet, for most of us who lived through the tragedy, it still seems like yesterday.
Really, “tragedy” doesn’t feel like strong enough a word to describe what happened that day. I’m not sure such a word exists. It was sudden, unexpected, raw, emotional, heart-rendering, chaotic, frenetic, overwhelming, sick, sickening... and I know I’ve still barely scratched the surface.
I had just turned on the TV as the coverage of the first plane hitting the World Trade Center got underway. “That’s sad,” I thought. I wondered if somehow this could be some egregious pilot error. I mean, come on, how do you not avoid a building almost 1,400 feet tall?
Then I saw the second plane hit. “OK, THAT was intentional,” I said out loud to nobody.
Realizing people more important than me would need access to communications lines, I immediately logged off the computer I was using — this was when most folks still used dial-up to get online. I kept watching all day and all night, simultaneously shocked, amazed and repulsed, not to mention at least a dozen other emotions.
As the hours passed by, the drama continued to unfold. A third plane crashed into the Pentagon. A fourth plane, also destined to attack Washington, D.C., was heroically taken down in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, as passengers fought back against the hijackers.
Back in New York, some of the people in the Twin Towers were able to escape while others leapt to their death, convinced they could not make it out anyway. Eventually the two massive structures came down, as the damage from the impact and explosions weakened them to the point where they could no longer stand. Smoke, dust and debris filled the streets of the nation’s largest city.
Altogether, there were 2,996 people killed and more than 6,000 injured. Countless more died as years went by from health impairment related to the attacks.
President George W. Bush was reading storybooks to children in Sarasota, Florida, when an assistant whispered in his ear, “America is at war.” He finished talking to his young audience, made a brief statement to reporters, calmly walked out of the room, went to another room to get the latest information and headed to Air Force One where he eventually landed at an Air Force base in Nebraska. Later Bush flew back to the White House where he delivered a speech to the nation about the day’s events.
Television’s coverage was unprecedented. Broadcast and cable news outlets went wall-to-wall, of course. Other channels had different reactions. Some switched over to networks where there was corporate synergy, such as ABC News on ESPN, CNN on TBS and TNT and Fox News on FX. Other channels went completely dark. A few continued with regular programming, with some of them adding crawls updating the latest information. Predictably, and unfortunately, a few viewers complained about not getting to see their favorite shows, but they were most definitely a miniscule minority.
Although it was fairly early in the coverage where anchors and reporters suggested Osama bin Laden and al-Qaeda might be behind the attacks, I think it took me a few more days afterward before I realized who these people were and how they pulled off the attacks. I started to understand what hate really is.
I’m sure all of us have said or thought, “I hate you,” about someone or something, but what we really mean is, “I don’t like you,” or “I don’t like that,” or “I’d like it better if it was different.” Now we knew the true meaning of hate: the desire to kill or destroy anyone or anything one may hold antithetical to one’s own belief system, for their own justification.
In other words, “I hate you. Die.”
I still don’t know how anyone — ANYONE — can have such feelings about their fellow man.
In the days which followed, Americans united to search for bodies and clean up the rubble. President Bush addressed a group of emergency personnel at Ground Zero with a bullhorn. When someone in the crowd said they couldn’t hear him, Bush uttered arguably the most memorable words of his entire administration: “I can hear you! The rest of the world hears you! And the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon.”
The message would soon be delivered in the form of Desert Storm.
And so here we are, 18 years later. An entire generation has been born whose knowledge of 9/11 is limited to history books, recorded images and the memories of their parents and grandparents. We can and should continue to discuss and debate the merits of the decisions made then and the lasting effects since.
But of this I am certain: 9/11 happened, and America survived and endured. May we never forget, and may God never allow it to happen again.
Buus is a Cedar County Republican reporter.
