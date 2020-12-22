Joyce enjoyed reading, card games and loved attending gospel music concerts with her friends. She also loved taking trips and had visited most of the states in the United States of America. She dearly loved her dog, Drema. She loved spending time with all of her grandchildren — especially taking the great-grandchildren to church activities on Sundays and Wednesdays.
Joyce wore several hats in her career. Early on she was partner with her brothers Paul and Jim in The Warsaw Flower Shop in Warsaw. She worked for an attorney in Panama City, Florida, and then worked in home healthcare after retirement. Her longest career was as an administrative assistant/event planner for YKK, a worldwide zipper company in Marietta, Georgia.
Survivors include her husband John J. Henry; brother, Jim Davolt and wife Sue of Bolivar; sister Linda Brinkman and husband Steve of Troy, Michigan; seven step-daughters, Kim Ellis and husband John of Blountstown, Florida, Marsha Green and husband Jeff of Cairo, Georgia, Michelle Liquori of Pelham, Georgia, Peggy Burgess and husband Jeff of Springfield, Becky Blakeslee of California, Jennifer Hartley of Humansville, and Melissa Roberts and husband Paxton of Springfield; daughter-in-love Jeanne Mast Winkler of Boon, North Carolina; 26 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her late husband Lewis Williams; stepson Anderson "Andy" Williams; sister Patricia Ann Fleeman; and brothers Carl, Paul and Frank Davolt.
Services for Joyce will be a private family ceremony with a public graveside service at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
