Lake Stockton Elks Lodge 2858 plans to celebrate National Vietnam Veterans Day from 3-6 p.m. Monday, March 29. The lodge invites not only Vietnam vets, but all veterans for a free hot dog and chili dinner, fellowship and an acknowledgment of your service to our country. Veteran's spouses, partners or significant others are also welcome.
Members of the Veterans' Memorial Park also will be on hand with a proposed design and plans for the park area.
Do you have your brick order in?
There still is time to get a brick order placed. Bricks are $50 each. These bricks will become a permanent part of the park. The committee will order in lots of 100 to keep shipping costs at a minimum. Bricks include three lines with 20 characters for each line. They can honor or memorialize anyone or carry a generic message of support for the military. Any business, church, organization or individual can purchase them. Brick order forms can be picked up at at Woody's Fast Stop, the Stockton office of State Farm Insurance or the Cedar County Republican newspaper. Pick up the forms, fill them out, then mail them to the address on the form.
You also can email stocktonveteransmemorialpark@gmail.com and one will be sent to you.
Adopt-A-Yard
The adopt-a-yard project will help specifically with the cost of the concrete pour and finishing. It is estimated the amount of concrete required will be about 30 cubic yards. Estimates are being obtained for finish work.
If you would like to donate money for concrete, you can adopt a yard or two or three of concrete, and here's how.
Send a donation of $100 or more with the note “Adopt-A-Yard” in the memo line of your check.
Send to Stockton Community Foundation, P.O. Box 105, Stockton, MO 65785.
Anyone adopting a yard of concrete or more will have their names listed on a donor plaque which will be displayed permanently at the park.
Committee members include Don Hunt, chairman, Marilyn Ellis, Chad Pyle, Becky Groff, Ray Wimsatt, Leonard Hopkins, Chuck Schroder, Larry Evert, Gary Maugh, Doug Luman, Crissy Reeder, Woody Kahl and advisor Teresa Burns.
