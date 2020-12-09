Johnny Ray Gannaway, 77, Humansville, left this world on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 26.
Born May 15, 1943 to Oris and Eva Gannaway of Humansville, Johnny attended grade school at Bear Creek and high school in Stockton.
He married young and moved near Kansas City in 1959. In 1965, Johnny enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the Vietnam War as a sharpshooter and officer in the military police. He received an honorable discharge in 1967.
Over the years, he had many trades from boat mechanic to farmer, to truck driver to school bus driver. Johnny was a free spirit and was known for his giving nature. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed a good movie, time with family and a homecooked meal.
He will be missed and forever in our hearts.
Survivors include his brother, Oris Lee Gannaway, Humansville; as well as his children and their families; James Gannaway of Fordland, Randal Gannaway of Springfield; Cheryl Cole and Bob of Patton; Evan Jean and David Scoma of Excelsior Springs; Johnna and Jarred Mortensen of Bolivar and Tony and Birgit Watson of Stockton.
He is preceded in death by his mother, father, and sister-in-law, June Gannaway, all of Humansville, and former spouse Lenita Edmond, Fredericktown.
He will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Sarah, Kyle, Joey, Josh, Jacob, Cheyenne, Eli, Matthew, Melissa, Corey, Evan, Hayden, David, Shari, Amber and Tiffany, as well as his many great grandchildren.
A memorial service with military honors is planned for Saturday, May 15, 2021. Bland-Brumback Funeral Home, Stockton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.