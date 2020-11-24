John Russell Warner was born Feb. 24, 1954. He hit the ground running. He walked at nine months. Rode a two-wheel bicycle without trainers at the age of two. He loved to dive from high places and water-skied from a young age on a single ski. He loved to fish. He always took on challenges that no one else would dare to do.
He was full of life and energy, made you laugh or cry, had a generous heart and was a hard worker. He enjoyed sharing his gift of song. He loved deeply his wife, mother, children, grandchildren and the list goes on and on.
On Nov. 8, 2020, he took his journey to heaven, leaving behind his wife, Kathy Warner; son Joshua Warner; step-children Brandon Harden, Nanita Sanchez, Ashley Nelson and Jeremy Larracuente; his mother Elvena Warner; sister Leda Younce and brother-in-law Donald; brother Ronald and sister-in-law Cynthia; and 21 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Warner.
Services for John have been canceled. As a family, we have decided it would be best to protect all those he loved from the pandemic.
