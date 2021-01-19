Joe Bryant Frieze, 94, Stockton, passed away Thursday, Jan. 7, at Cox Medical Center in Springfield.
Joe was born Oct. 25, 1926, to Marvin and Zula (Bryant) Frieze. He grew up in the Stockton area and attended school there, graduating in 1944.
He started working at an early age, raising chickens and selling eggs. He then advanced to delivering papers and working in a grocery store. After graduation, he worked as a mechanic and gas station attendant at the Ford Motor Company.
He then married the love of his life, Alta Leah Brown, on Oct. 13, 1945. They eloped to Fort Scott, Kansas, and kept the marriage a secret for a month.
Shortly after, Joe started his own business as owner and mechanic of Frieze Garage.
Joe was drafted to serve in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict in 1951, and was stationed in Atlanta, Georgia, as an instructor. During his service, he was stationed at Camp Crowder in Missouri, and then basic training at Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland. After basic training, he was stationed at a U.S. Army base near Atlanta, Geogria. While Joe was in the U.S. Army, his father left his job as one of the main mechanics at Stockton Ford Motor Company to keep Frieze Garage in operation.
When Joe returned home from his service in the U.S. Army, they became partners in Frieze Garage, and also in raising cattle at Waggoner, Missouri.
Survivors include his son Mark and wife Sheila of Stockton; daughter Stacy Gibbs and husband Jerry of Park City, Utah; grandchildren Erica Gilley and husband Michael, Erin Hillsman and husband Monty, Nicholas Gibbs and wife Caty and Chelsea Gibbs; great-grandchildren Madison Stoddard, Gracie Stoddard, Cali Hillsman, Clay Hillsman, Lauren Gilley, Cole Gilley, Eli Gilley and Sophia Gibbs.
He also is survived by his sister Suzy (Frieze) Neil; sister-in-law Nancy Brown; and nephews Michael Rucker and Jonathan Neill.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Alta; and precious grandson Dillon Joe Frieze.
Joe was a longtime member of the Stockton Methodist Church and he had a close relationship with the Lord. Joe's family would like to thank Big Springs Care Center for the excellent care they have provided.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital.
