The Stockton Lions Club’s annual Labor Day Chicken Stampede will be 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, on the Stockton town square.
The menu will include barbecued half chicken, baked beans, coleslaw and water. Pulled pork plates also will be available. The cost is $8 for a meal and $6 for the entrée only.
The fundraising efforts of the Stockton Lions Club include the Memorial Day and Labor Day Chicken Stampedes and the Black Walnut Festival. Funds raised go to support the Lions Club mission of preserving sight and to support local groups and charities.
The Lions Club provides eye exams and glasses for needy students and adults in the Stockton School District, leader dogs for the blind, Mid-South Sight and Hearing and the Lions World Services for the Blind.
Local charities include SAMA Food Pantry, the Korth Center, Boy Scouts and SAMA Christmas baskets. Lions Club also supports the youth turkey hunt, the handicap hunt and the Easter egg hunt.
