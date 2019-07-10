Cedar County voters will go to the polls Tuesday, Aug. 6, to cast their ballots on a proposal to raise property taxes earmarked for the Cedar County Memorial Hospital. A similar measure failed in April.
Absentee balloting is now underway. Voters who wish to cast an absentee ballot should contact the county clerk’s office in the Cedar County Courthouse, at 276-6700, ext. 222.
