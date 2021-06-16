Hey, house it going?

Are you looking for a new home? Stockton Lake Properties has you covered.
The long-time Stockton business recently celebrated the 16 anniversary of the business's inception and the second year of being on South Street in Stockton.
“I feel like it’s kind of a mark of distinction,” broker and owner Emily Mehl said. “I feel pretty happy about being able to serve so many people in the community … It makes me feel like I’m going to be here for a little while longer.”
One achievement which sticks out among Mehl is the rehabbing of the current business location on South Street. The house has to be completely gutted and redone, according to Mehl. Changes included taking out termites, along with removing walls, ceilings and rooms.
Recently, Mehl flipped her 21st house in Stockton.
“I feel like that has been an asset to the community as far as making things nicer and giving back,” Mehl said.
Mehl stayed on the topic of giving back to the community.
“I have centered on giving back to the community,” Mehl said. “Any way from sponsoring baseball teams to football teams to agriculture teams to the senior center. Basically everything in between … It’s important to me to say thank you back. Without the community support, I wouldn’t be here.”
Stockton Lake Properties offers a selection of country living with residential homes, historic estates, waterfront property and country real estate for sale.
Stockton Lake Properties also offers services to those looking to purchase Stockton Lake Realty and rural property such as horse farms and ranches, lakefront homes, vacant lots, wooded acreage, hunting land, recreational property and other types of Stockton real estate.
“This isn’t just negotiations,” Mehl added. “This is personal. This is people’s lives and people don’t change houses but maybe three or four times in their entire life. So you are making an impact on their livelihood. I feel like keeping that under focus is important.”
For more information, give Stockton Lake Properties a call at 276-4295 or email Emily@StocktonLakeProp.com. Stockton Lake Properties is located at 710 South Street in Stockton.
