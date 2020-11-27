Stockton Area Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry is making its annual appeal for donations for 2021. Due to so many uncertainties, we cannot give you an amount needed for the coming year. In years past your generosity has exceeded our requests of $9,500.
SAMA leadership can assure you all money raised will continue to provide for those in need within the Stockton R-1 School District. This includes not only Stockton residents but Jerico Springs, as well as parts of rural Humansville and Fair Play.
For the last twelve-month period 11/2019 thru 10/2020 the Pantry served a total of 1,131 Families. You helped provide food for 2,720 individuals which included 704 children 0-18, 1,390 adults 19-59 and 620 seniors 60+.
Last month in October, the pantry served 102 families. The need is increasing.
Due to the ongoing pandemic we had to start operating on a Drive-Thru basis only every Monday from 9-1. Anyone needing help other days can call the Christian Church and someone will meet them at the Pantry for assistance. This is all volunteer run. During the months of April-August Ozarks Food Harvest our regional food bank supplied all food ordered FREE. Their supplies were very limited, but we were able to continue to supply adequate food. We could not provide for our neighbors without help from OFH and you our generous community.
We are very thankful to Woods Supermarket for their bi-weekly donations throughout the year. We also are very thankful to churches, businesses, organizations and the many individuals who have given in the past and continue to give.
Check with your tax professional about CARES Act passed in March which allows taxpayers taking the standard deduction to claim up to $300 in charitable deductions as well.
SAMA is a non-profit 501 (c)(3) organization and totally volunteer run.
Checks can be made to SAMA with “Food Pantry” on memo line. Checks may be sent directly to SAMA at P.O. Box 171, Stockton, MO 65785.
You also can drop donations off at the pantry any Monday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at 1500 E. Mo-32, Stockton. Receipts are available upon request.
Area residents looking to volunteer are encouraged to inquire at the pantry or by calling pantry manager Sharon Linnartz at (417) 399-2596.
