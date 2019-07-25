Stockton-area residents without air conditioning can take advantage of two available public cooling centers as the heat wave continues.
Korth Center, is open 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday at 309 W. Englewood Dr. The Geneva Sharp branch of the Cedar County Library is open 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday at 717 East St.
There is no charge to visit either cooling center.
