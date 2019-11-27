With the season of giving upon us, a local Vietnam combat veteran has taken up for a longtime Cedar County farmer after a recent and unfortunate theft.
Richard Boyden was made aware of a neighboring farmer’s strife when Kem Price informed Boyden a 4-wheel all-terrain vehicle was stolen from Price’s farm.
According to a Cedar County Sheriff’s Office report taken last week, Price’s ATV was stolen from his property near Fair Play and has not been recovered.
Price is a Cedar County native and a polio survivor. Despite his disabilities, Price still manages a farm and works cattle — largely in part with the aid of a 4-wheeler which Price uses in place of more physically traditional means.
Seeking to solve Price’s problem and engage the local community in support of a disabled farmer, Boyden contacted local ATV dealers with the goal of securing a reasonably priced replacement vehicle for Price — finally getting a commitment from a dealership in Ozark.
Youngblood Powersports, Ozark, has volunteered to provide a fully-automatic 2019 400cc Suzuki Kingquad LT400 4-wheel-drive ATV at or near-cost — totaling approximately $6,000 — as a means of making a replacement vehicle a tangible reality for Price.
“We do things like this because it’s a good cause,” Youngblood salesman Dan Wrinkle said. “Our dealership enjoys being a part of things that help the community, veterans and causes that offer assistance within our area.”
The Ozark-based dealership also annually participates in several regional veteran-centered charity efforts and regularly contributes to patriotic and non-profit causes in the greater Ozarks area.
To make a secure donation to the communitywide effort or to obtain specific status information regarding the fundraiser, interested parties are encouraged to visit www.gofundme.com/f/replace-stolen-atv-for-disabled-polio-victim. For transparency and/or verification purposes, the participating dealership also may be contacted at their Ozark location by calling (417) 582-1065.
All monies are being directed to the acquisition of the ATV for Price and will be used for no purpose other than a replacement ATV purchase.
Should the total goal not be reached, all monies collected will go to Price to compensate him for his loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.