Fundraiser kicks off for local farmer

With the season of giving upon us, the Stockton community has taken up for a longtime Cedar County farmer after a recent and unfortunate theft.
Kem Price, longtime Stockton resident and cattle farmer recently had a 4-wheel all-terrain vehicle stolen from his family’s farm.
According to a Cedar County Sheriff’s Office report taken last week, Price’s ATV was stolen from his property near Fair Play and was recovered in a state of serious disrepair.
Price is a Cedar County native and a polio survivor. Despite his disabilities, Price still manages a farm and works cattle — largely in part with the aid of a 4-wheeler which Price uses in place of more physically traditional means.
In an effort to solve Price’s problem and engage the local community in support of a disabled farmer, ATV dealerships throughout the area were contacted and presented with the opportunity of securing a reasonably priced replacement vehicle for Price — finally getting a commitment from a dealership in Ozark.
Youngblood Powersports, Ozark, has volunteered to provide a fully-automatic 2019 400cc Suzuki Kingquad LT400 4-wheel-drive ATV at or near-cost — totaling approximately $6,000 — as a means of making a replacement vehicle a tangible reality for Price.
“We do things like this because it’s a good cause,” Youngblood salesman Dan Wrinkle said. “Our dealership enjoys being a part of things that help the community, veterans and causes that offer assistance within our area.”
The Ozark-based dealership also annually participates in several regional veteran-centered charity efforts and regularly contributes to patriotic and non-profit causes in the greater Ozarks area.
To make a secure donation to the communitywide effort or to obtain specific information regarding the fundraiser, interested parties are encouraged to contact the participating dealership at the Ozark-based location by calling (417) 582-1065.
All monies are being directed to the acquisition of the ATV for Price and will be used for no purpose other than a replacement ATV purchase.
—Contributed photo
The 400cc Suzuki Kingquad LT400 ATV Youngblood Powersports, Ozark, will provide for the fundraising effort at or near cost, based on potential manufacturer rebate participation and community donations.
