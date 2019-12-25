Following trial and finding of guilty for first-degree statutory sodomy, Robert J. Moore was sentenced to the Sex Offender Assessment Unit. After completing a 120-day assessment in the Missouri Department of Corrections, he was denied parole and sentenced Monday, Oct. 7, to complete his 20-year sentence.
James Johnson was tried and convicted Thursday, Dec. 19, of child molestation in the second degree. Sentencing hearing is set for 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
