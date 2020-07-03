Cedar County Memorial Hospital Medical Mall providers Debbie Johnson, FNP, Andrew Wyant, MD, and Craig Wamsley, MD, will be offering free school sports physicals from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, at Stockton High School.
Mike Kenney, Stockton Athletic Director, has asked those interested please refer to the Stockton R-I Facebook Page for further information and instructions for the event.
