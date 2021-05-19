Frankie Dwayne Fincher
Born: June 30, 1939
Died: May 12, 2021
Services: Visitation was held at Greenfield Funeral Chapel on Sunday, May 16. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 17, at Emmanuel Baptist Church.
Burial: Followed services in Fullington Cemetery.
