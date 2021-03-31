Beginning this Saturday, April 3, volunteers will come together to pass out fresh produce supplied by the United States Department of Agriculture to members of the Stockton community.
It is the same program as last year, which saw members of the community volunteering to pass out food boxes to Stockton residents throughout 2020’s summer in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The food boxes will be distributed each Saturday through the month of April. the food boxes will be distributed beginning at around 9:15 a.m. Saturday, April 3, at Stockton High School. The event will happen rain or shine. 720 produce cartons will be available in Stockton, and 120 will be available in El Dorado Springs.
“This all works through a grant program that different produce distributors have signed onto through the CARES Act,” said Marvin Manring, Stockton R-I teacher. “We’re just trying to get a lot of people together because we need the manpower to distribute it.”
R-I teachers, Stockton United Methodist Church members, civic organizations and more will volunteer to help pass out the boxes, but more help is always welcome and needed, Manring said.
“This community is really dedicated to food security and taking care of people who are in need,” Manring said. “Our food pantry is a great asset. I just feel like anything that we can do to enhance that, we really ought to go for it … Getting this unloaded and distributed and getting everybody covered. It’s an undertaking. We want to be sure we can help the most people that we can.”
The boxes will be passed out in a manner that is as “contactless as possible,” Manring added. Participants should stay in their cars as they receive produce cartons, and to be fair to all participants, it is preferred to limit participants with two produce cartons per trip around the line.
