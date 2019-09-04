Entries are now being accepted for the 59th annual Stockton Black Walnut Festival Parade, which this year features the theme “Welcome to the Jungle.” The deadline to enter is Tuesday, Sept. 24.
The parade lines up at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Stockton R-I town campus on South Street. Children on bicycles will gather at the corner of South and Park streets. Antique cars and tractors will meet in the circle drive of the school.
The parade starts marching north at 2 p.m. toward the city park. Judges will be seated in the area of 405-407 South Street. Antique vehicles are asked to remain in the park for display following the parade.
Animals may only be in the parade if the city of Stockton and Stockton Lake Sertoma Club shows as additional insured on their farm cover policy on the day of the parade. Service animals are allowed as long as they are wearing their vest, on leashes, Sertoma is given a copy of their service certificate and the animal is with its original handler.
The Grand Sweepstakes prize for the best float pays $200 to the winner; second place, $150; third place, $100. Cash prizes will be given to children on bicycles for costumes and decorations fitting the theme. School bands, drum corps and antique vehicles compete for trophies.
Band winners will be announced following the parade. Other winners will be posted at 5 p.m. at the Stockton Lake Sertoma booth on the festival midway.
For more information or to enter, contact Jerry and Amber Fidler at 276-7688 or mail an entry form to 13130 S. Third Rd., Stockton, MO 65785. Entry forms also are available 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, at the Cedar County Republican Office, 26 Public Square, Stockton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.