Elizabeth “Betty” Leona Fox, a homemaker, 86, Fair Play, passed away, Saturday, April 11.
She was born Sept. 17, 1933, in McIntosh, South Dakota, to Raleigh and Leona Arnold. She was the youngest of five girls.
As a child, the family moved to Pasadena, California. Her dad was a taxi cab driver and her mom took on ironing jobs. They moved to Miller and then resided in Fair Play, where she graduated high school and met the love of her life.
Betty met Jack Fox, fell in love and the two were married on November 19, 1952. After they were married they built their life in Bear Creek, where she and Jack resided on the Fox Family Homestead and raised their family. Born to their union were Cynthia, John, and Leah. Jack and Betty were always very proud of their children and the families they raised.
Betty spent her life being a homemaker, caring for her children and taking care of her home. She and Jack always had a nice garden, which everyone enjoyed. Her family has many memories of family gatherings, playing games, putting puzzles together and enjoying time together on the farm. She and Jack would spend Saturday nights with friends enjoying homemade ice cream and strawberry shortcake.
Betty lost her husband Jack in 1994. After his death, she found a church family in which she became very involved and developed many deep and spiritual friendships. Betty loved making beautiful quilts, afghans and baby clothes. She spent a great deal of her time upstairs sewing. Many members of the church congregation have something special she made just for them. One of Betty’s marks on our lives.
Betty loved to sew and quilt. She has sewn dresses for her children and grandchildren, and made many quilts for her family and friends. She was an amazing seamstress and has left many memories within those quilts.
Betty is survived by her children Cynthia Fox of Ottawa, Kansas, John Fox and wife Kim of Fair Play, Leah Morton and husband Scott of Stockton; grandchildren Jennifer Rains and husband Burt, Megan Wormington and husband David, Chelsea Post and husband Chris, Kinsea Murphy, Mikayla Fox, Jacob Davis, Cole Morton, Liz Fuller and husband Trevor; and Caleb Morton; great-grandchildren Preston, Zoe, and Junie Rains; Hunter and Easton Wormington; Blake Davis; and Andrew Prosser
Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Raleigh and Leona; her sisters Clara, Lucille, Virginia, and Beatrice; and her loving husband Jack.
Betty was a sweet, strong and stubborn lady. She was everybody’s best friend and we are going to miss her greatly. But, the best thing is, it will not be forever. We will meet her again. We all have many memories which will last a lifetime. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association or FPHS Alumni Association c/o Vickie Sowers, 797 Highway B, Bolivar, MO 65613.
