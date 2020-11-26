The El Dorado Springs Senior Center would like to sincerely thank everyone for being part of our Winter Letter Writing Campaign Fundraiser, which began Sunday, Nov. 1.
Due to our need for funding, this fundraiser will continue throughout the remainder of the holiday season.
Since COVID-19, the demand for home-delivered meals has been steadily increasing. In fact, it has risen to over 500 meals per week. Local homebound seniors depend on our healthy and nutritious home-delivered meals to get them through each day. Without your help, it would be impossible to serve them. If you have not already done so, please consider reaching out to help us help our local homebound seniors in need. Any contribution is needed and would be deeply appreciated.
To date, the following individuals/businesses — in alphabetical order — have stepped forward to financially lend a hand during this challenging time, for which we are deeply grateful.
Abilene Enterprises, Heather Brown; Rayma and Brian Barker; Raydy and Jan Bland; Bland-Hackleman Funeral Home; Jim and Judy Cargil; Evelyn Boyle; Robert and Claudine Bburris; the Church at Circle S; Eagles Tri-Lakes Aerie/Aux 4279; Fugate Motors; Barbara and Frank Godley; Sheryl Henry; Nicholas and Marna Imhiff; Milly Hall; Brian Lowry; Leo Markham; Nine Wonders Optimist Club; Darrell Martin; Mike and Kathy Newman; Mid-Missouri Insurance Agency; Alisha Pitts; Riverview Bible Church; Victor Schmidt; Amy Tweeten; Libby Vaughn; James and Marcia Williams; Stanley and Nelmay Vilhauer; Jim and Annabel Yockey; Daniel and Sheryl Yoder.
