El Dorado Springs pre-school will have a benefit dinner and auction at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, in the multi-purpose room of the El Dorado Springs R-II School.
The menu will include super nachos with all the fixings, drink and dessert. The cost is $6 for adults and children 12 and older, $3 for children ages 3-11 and children 2 and younger eat free.
The auction will offer a lot of new merchandise and services donated by area merchants and individuals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.