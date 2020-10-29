The El Dorado Springs Christmas Basket project is a program that provides food for families and gifts for children age 16 and younger who live in the El Dorado Springs R-II School District and are in need of holiday assistance.
Applications for Christmas Baskets will be available at the Medical Mall or the library in Stockton, or the Cedar County Health Department facility in El Dorado Springs, or from school counselors beginning Monday, Oct. 26.
To qualify for assistance, recipients must reside in the district and must be receiving public assistance (supplemental food and/or utility aid).
Physical applications must be completed and be returned no later than noon on Monday, Nov. 16.
Only the first 200 eligible applicants will be guaranteed a basket, meaning an expeditious return of any completed application is necessary for inclusion.
A confirmation letter with a family number will be mailed on Friday, Dec. 4 to each eligible family.
Area pastors may refer recipients by completing the lower portion of the application and getting the recipient’s signature and information to submit by the deadline.
HOLIDAY DONATION OPPORTUNITIES
Although Christmas currently is more than two months away, participants planning to help those in our community whose holidays may not be so bright are encouraged to act early. Now is the time to start taking advantage of sales to pick up gift items.
Participants may drop children’s toys and gifts for teen boys and girls off during the Toys for Tots drive at Fugate Motors, El Dorado Springs, from Monday, Nov. 2-Monday, Dec. 7. Those purchasing gifts are encouraged to do so in the $10-$20 price range so all recipients receive a gift of similar value.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the project will not be collecting food donations this year.
In lieu of food donations, financial contributions can be made to the program. Area participants seeking to contribute are encouraged to send personal or business checks written to “Christmas Basket Project” via standard U.S. Mail addressed to treasurer Steve Wiseman, 884 S. 275 Rd., El Dorado Springs, MO 64744.
El Dorado Springs Christmas Basket applications may be pick up at the Health Department in El Dorado Springs at the Medical Mall or at the Stockton Library. They must be returned to one of these locations.They are not available at the Division of Social Services in Stockton as in past years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.