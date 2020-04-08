First Southern Baptist Church will have a drive-in Easter service starting at 10:45 a.m. on Easter Sunday.
Come and join us for worship music and an Easter message that will be broadcast live through your car stereo.
Since the call for social distancing, FSBC has been hosting well-attended drive-in services, where we are able to worship together in a safe manner while maintaining proper social distance. Services are also streamed on Facebook.
Unfortunately, the annual Sunrise Service at First Beach will not be held this year because of the pandemic. Services cannot take place on the beach itself due to social distancing; and technically it is not feasible to film in the dark, or to use wireless equipment in beach conditions.
FSBC encourages everyone to have their own sunrise service, and post pictures of the sunrise and perhaps a Bible verse on Facebook. Let’s flood Facebook with sunrise pictures and Bible verses to celebrate our risen Lord.
First Southern Baptist Church is located at 405 Englewood Road, behind Enrique’s and Country Corner.
