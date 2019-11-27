The Missouri State Highway Patrol would like to remind the public that driver examination stations throughout the state will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 28-29, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Normal operations will resume on Monday, Dec. 2. Too many people die in traffic crashes each year in Missouri. The choices you make when you’re behind the wheel matter. Make good choices, so you’ll never have to say, “If I could just go back ...” Follow the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Twitter @MSHPTrooperGHQ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.