Donnie Lee Oldham, age 79, passed away at his home on Thursday, Oct. 22. He was born on Dec. 12, 1940, in Cedar County. He was happily married to Linda Morrison for 58 years. They enjoyed many things in life together. Both loved horses and going out dancing together.
Among other things Donnie enjoyed was having a part in Oldham Auction Service, as well as getting to go quail hunting. He was well known in the community and will be missed by all who knew him.
Donnie is survived by his wife, Linda Oldham. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Beatrice Oldham, and by two daughters, Debbie and Andrea. His brothers and their wives include Bob and Sheree Oldham, as well as Jr. and Natalie Oldham. Grandkids include Donnie Lee Burns and Megan Reasoner. No doubt many more could be mentioned who had a special place in Donnie’s life.
Please join us in celebrating his life at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, at Brumback Funeral Home located in Stockton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.