Donna Dean (Williams) Cassell, 73, passed on to her heavenly home on Dec. 9, at St. Luke’s Hospital on the Plaza in Kansas City. She was born to Jesse L. Williams and Lela E. ((Betty) Sims) Williams, on Dec. 5, 1947 at Nevada City Hospital. Donna received a heartfelt, know-so salvation on Oct. 18, 1956.
She graduated from Stockton High School and earned a Radiologic Technologist degree from the Burge Protestant School of X-Ray Technology in which she worked for almost 45 years and rose to the level of state officer in this field.
Donna married Arthur Blaine Cassell, and to this union two children, Julie Beth (Cassell) West and Jon Brenton Cassell, were born.
In 1974, she became a charter member of the El Dorado Springs Missionary Baptist Church and through the years, served in various elected positions.
She met Craig Lester 19 years ago and knew she had met her true partner in life. Through those years they built a life together she had always dreamed of. They were then united in marriage on Dec. 13, 2018.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Craig Lester of the home; a daughter, Julie Beth (Cassell) West of Nevada; a son, Jon Brenton Cassell and his wife Vivian Shirin Grace of Houston, Texas; and two grandsons, Connor Dean West and Jackson Blaine West, both of Nevada.
Also surviving are niece Desirae Elizabeth (Williams) Smith; nephew Michael Wayne Williams; five great-nieces, Indica, Sunshine and Rowan Smith, Baley Williams and Opaline Schroeder; and two great-nephews, Knoxx Smith and Kalen Williams; and special cousins Susie Hall and Ladene Hulse.
As she entered her heavenly home, she was greeted by her mother, father, brother Danny, grandmother Birdie Williams, cousin John Hulse, and a host of other much-loved family members, brothers and sisters in Christ.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at the El Dorado Springs Missionary Baptist Church, followed by interment in the Wagoner Cemetery under the direction of Bland-Brumback Funeral Home.
