Donald Wayne Harris, 82, Stockton, passed away Thursday, June 25, at home surrounded by his family.
He was born in Boonville, to Velma (Routen) Harris and Ellis Harris of Boonville.
Donald was retired from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years of service and worked at General Motors for 13 years.
Survivors include his twin sister, Dorothy Land, 82 of Boonville Missouri, daughter, Cheryl Garner of Independence, Missouri, son Richard Harris of Mapleton, Kansas, and daughter Donna New of Grandview.
Also surviving are eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Rose May (Stovall) Harris of Danville, Illinois; his son, Terry Allen Harris, of Claycomo; siblings, Mildred Olsen, Juanita Custer, Dale Harris, and Jeanne Williamson.
Visitation will be held 11:30 a.m. with services following at noon on Monday, July 6, at Bland-Brumback Funeral Home.
Burial will follow services in Stockton Cemetery with full military honors.
