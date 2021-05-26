Debbie Scholes, 65, passed away at Lake Stockton Healthcare on Sunday, May 23. She was born Aug 13, 1956, in Lamar to Jeanette (Higgins) and Raymond Scholes.
Lake Stockton had been her home for 19 years. Prior to Stockton, Scholes lived in Jerico Springs with her parents.
She is survived by one sister; Linda Newman of Tucson, Arizona; and two nephews, Chris Newman of Overland Park, Kansas and Mike Newman of Papillion, Nebraska
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Jeanette Scholes, and one sister, Cathy Scholes.
People wishing to pay respects can stop by Bland Brumback Funeral Home from 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Friday, May 28. A graveside service will be held at Brasher Cemetery at 2 p.m. Friday, May 28.
Contributions to honor Debbie can be made to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105.
