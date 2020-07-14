Helen L. Emshwiller

Fair Play, Missouri

Born: Nov. 4, 1925

Died: July 9, 2020

Service: Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, with funeral to follow at 10 a.m., July 16, Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.

Burial: Following services in Shady Grove Cemetery, Aldrich.

 

Howard Gillis

Stockton, Missouri

Born: April 1, 1937 

Died: May 15, 2020

Service: Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Stockton. 

Burial: Following service in Stockton Cemetery with full military honors.

 

Chester Roy Greenstreet

St. Clair County, Missouri

Born: April 11, 1942

Died:  July 6, 2020

Service: Memorial was held Thursday, July 9, Hazel Dell Cemetery, with inurnment following graveside services.

 

Harriett J. Smith

Stockton, Missouri

Born: Dec. 21, 1923

Died: July 11, 2020

Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, Bland-Brumback Funeral Home, Stockton.

Burial: Following services in Gum Springs Cemetery, Stockton.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.