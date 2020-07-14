Helen L. Emshwiller
Fair Play, Missouri
Born: Nov. 4, 1925
Died: July 9, 2020
Service: Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, with funeral to follow at 10 a.m., July 16, Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
Burial: Following services in Shady Grove Cemetery, Aldrich.
Howard Gillis
Stockton, Missouri
Born: April 1, 1937
Died: May 15, 2020
Service: Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Stockton.
Burial: Following service in Stockton Cemetery with full military honors.
Chester Roy Greenstreet
St. Clair County, Missouri
Born: April 11, 1942
Died: July 6, 2020
Service: Memorial was held Thursday, July 9, Hazel Dell Cemetery, with inurnment following graveside services.
Harriett J. Smith
Stockton, Missouri
Born: Dec. 21, 1923
Died: July 11, 2020
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, Bland-Brumback Funeral Home, Stockton.
Burial: Following services in Gum Springs Cemetery, Stockton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.