Randall Kent Bland

El Dorado Springs, Missouri

Born: July 10, 1954

Died: July 25, 2020

Service: Visitations 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, Bland-Brumback Funeral Home, Stockton; 6-7 p.m. Thursday, July 30, Bland-Hackleman Funeral Home, El Dorado Springs. Funeral 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, El Dorado Springs Church of God (Holiness).

Burial: Following funeral services in Love Cemetery, El Dorado Springs.

Jo Ann Cheek

Bear Creek, Missouri

Born: Oct. 27, 1932

Died: July 19, 2020

Service: No services currently planned.

Priscella A. Romain

Stockton, Missouri

Born: April 4, 1939

Died: July 21, 2020

