Randall Kent Bland
El Dorado Springs, Missouri
Born: July 10, 1954
Died: July 25, 2020
Service: Visitations 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, Bland-Brumback Funeral Home, Stockton; 6-7 p.m. Thursday, July 30, Bland-Hackleman Funeral Home, El Dorado Springs. Funeral 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, El Dorado Springs Church of God (Holiness).
Burial: Following funeral services in Love Cemetery, El Dorado Springs.
Jo Ann Cheek
Bear Creek, Missouri
Born: Oct. 27, 1932
Died: July 19, 2020
Service: No services currently planned.
Priscella A. Romain
Stockton, Missouri
Born: April 4, 1939
Died: July 21, 2020
