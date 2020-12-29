Norman “Pat” Crane

Stockton, Missouri

Born: June 11, 1933

Died: Dec. 21, 2020

Service: Thursday, Dec. 24, Stockton Christian Church.

Burial: Following services in Stockton Cemetery.

 

Carolyn Lee Grisham

Arcola, Missouri  

Born: Oct. 7, 1946

Died: Dec. 27, 2020 

Visitation: Noon-6 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 30, Greenfield Funeral Chapel.

Service: Graveside, 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, Arcola Hickory Grove Cemetery. 

 

Marvin D. Jones

Stockton, Missouri

Born: Nov. 9, 1941

Died: Dec. 22, 2020

Service: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, Bland-Brumback Funeral Home, Stockton. 

Burial: 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, Missouri State Veterans Cemetery, Springfield.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.