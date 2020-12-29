Norman “Pat” Crane
Stockton, Missouri
Born: June 11, 1933
Died: Dec. 21, 2020
Service: Thursday, Dec. 24, Stockton Christian Church.
Burial: Following services in Stockton Cemetery.
Carolyn Lee Grisham
Arcola, Missouri
Born: Oct. 7, 1946
Died: Dec. 27, 2020
Visitation: Noon-6 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 30, Greenfield Funeral Chapel.
Service: Graveside, 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, Arcola Hickory Grove Cemetery.
Marvin D. Jones
Stockton, Missouri
Born: Nov. 9, 1941
Died: Dec. 22, 2020
Service: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, Bland-Brumback Funeral Home, Stockton.
Burial: 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, Missouri State Veterans Cemetery, Springfield.
